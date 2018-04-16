Wellesley gets approval for exploration drilling in Norwegian North Sea

Wellesley Petroleum, the operator for production licence 925 in the Norwegian North Sea, has secured approval from Petroleum Safety Authority to drill exploration well 35/12-6 S to investigate the Kallåsen prospect.

The drilling site is in the north-eastern part of the North Sea, 14 kilometres south-west of the Gjøa field and 18 kilometres north-east of Vega Sør.

The well will have the following geographical coordinates:

61° 13' 45.056'' N

03° 45' 25.396'' E

Water depth at the site is 355 metres.

Drilling is scheduled to begin in early May. The drilling operation is estimated to last 28 days if the well is dry and up to 71 days if hydrocarbons are found.

The well is to be drilled by Transocean Arctic, which is a semi-submersible mobile drilling facility of the Marosso 56 type, built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan in 1987. It is classified by DNV GL and registered in the Marshall Islands.

The facility is operated by Transocean Ltd and received Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) from the PSA in July 2004.

Source: Company Press Release