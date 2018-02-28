Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Exploration & Development
Exploration & Development News

Westwood Global buys oil and gas data services platform RigLogix

Published 28 February 2018

Westwood Global Energy Group has acquired RigLogix, an oil and gas data services platform from DHI Group for an undisclosed price.

RigLogix is a premium data services platform for the oil and gas industry.

The platform offers on demand access to real time data and analysis for the global offshore rig market. The comprehensive service includes data and analysis of the historical, current and projected offshore rig fleets.

Westwood Global Energy Group CEO Andrew Reid said: “With the acquisition of RigLogix we inherit a strong, global team and capability, which is highly complementary to the wider Westwood Group offering.”

The acquisition is another key step in the development of Westwood and enhances the Group’s Research and Consulting capability across exploration and oil field service markets.

Andrew Reid said: “RigLogix is the sixth acquisition for Westwood and supports our strategic objective of creating a larger group of Upstream market intelligence products with real depth in niche markets.

He added: “Our ambition to have embedded services with our clients is also secured and post-acquisition over 70% of Group revenue subscription based.”

DHI Group president and CEO Michael Durney said: “This is an exciting new venture for RigLogix which is a premium data services leader with an unmatched position in the oil and gas industry.

“The acquisition by Westwood Global Energy, who have a firm footing in the global energy market analytics space, will allow RigLogix to thrive, benefited by a new home that complements its comprehensive insights and innovative on-demand data.”

AGC Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor for DHI Group Inc for the transaction.

Westwood Global Energy Group is a leading provider of research, data analytics and consulting services to the global energy industry.

Focused primarily on intelligence and insight for the worldwide exploration and oilfield services markets, Westwood coverage also extends to the offshore renewables and power generation markets. Westwood’s analysis is independent, comprehensive and based on deep sector knowledge.

Formed in January 2015 by the private equity firm Energy Ventures, Westwood Global Energy Group consolidates a number of leading providers and market research and consulting services with decades of experience in the sector.

Today Westwood is a leading player in the energy related business intelligence and data analytics space.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Exploration & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc.for Expert Lightning Protection Lightning Eliminators & Consultants, Inc. (LEC) serves its clients by installing and maintaining lightning protection systems (LPS), and prevention solutions. Equipped with over four decades of experience, LEC has provided successful support to over 90 countries and throughout the United States. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Exploration & Development > Suppliers

Exploration & Development Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.