Exploration & Development
Wintershall submits development concept for Skarfjell field in Norwegian North Sea

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 February 2017

Germany-based oil and gas producer Wintershall and its license partners have submitted development concept for the Skarfjell field in the Norwegian North Sea before the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

The partners submitted the development concept for the Skarfjell field, which is majority located in production license PL 418 with a possible extension into PL 378, to the authorities in a “Decision to Continue” (BOV) report.

Wintershall Norge operates the Skarfjell field with 35% stake while other partners include Capricorn Norge with 20% share, Bayerngas Norge 20%, DEA Norge 10% and Edison International Norway 15% ownership.

For the development of the Skarfjell field, the partners have recently selected a development solution whereby the reservoir will be connected to the nearby Gjøa platform via subsea tie-back for processing and export.

The field is situated approximately 20km southwest of the Gjøa platform which is estimated to produce between 60 - 140 million barrels of oil equivalents.

As per the plan, Gjøa platform will also provide lift gas to the field and water injection for pressure support.

Wintershall Europe and Middle East exploration and production executive board member Martin Bachmann said: “This is our second operated development project on the Norwegian Continental Shelf after Maria, and we are using our experience and resources to fine-tune the concept for Skarfjell.

“Wintershall is convinced of having selected the most economically robust solution for the field. We will now work closely with our partners in the coming months to design a plan that will take Skarfjell forward.”

Prior to making final investment decision, the license partners will work on refining the technical and economic plan for the field development project.

Image: The Skarfjell field in Norwegian North Sea is expected to produce between 60 - 140 million barrels of oil equivalents. Photo: courtesy of Wintershall Holding GmbH.

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
