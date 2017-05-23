Wood Group wins technical support services contract from Sakhalin Energy

Wood Group has received a technical support services (TSS) contract from Sakhalin Energy Investment Company, the operator of one of the world’s largest oil and gas projects.

The five-year contract extends Wood Group’s partnership with the operator of Sakhalin-2, which includes Russia's first offshore gas production platform and liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

From more than a decade, Sakhalin is offering engineering and construction support services, including studies and modifications, to offshore and onshore assets on Sakhalin Island in the Russian Federation.

The new contract requires Wood Group to offer drilling upgrade services for the assets, including Piltun- Astokhskoye-A offshore platform (Molikpaq), Piltun- Astokhskoye-B offshore platform (PA-B) and Lunskoye-A offshore platform (LUN-A).

Other assets include onshore processing facilities such as Booster stations one and two, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, oil export terminal (OET) and tanker loading unit (TLU).

The contract, which can also be extended for up to two years, will be carried out by Wood Group’s engineering team based in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island. It will be supported by the firm’s offices in Australia, Norway, China and the UK.

In addition, the new contract will enable to collaborate with Russian Design Institute (RDI), Gasproektengineering AOJSC (GPE) for taking support in service delivery.

Wood Group’s Asset Life Cycle Solutions business eastern region CEO Dave Stewart said: “We have a 10 year relationship working with Sakhalin Energy on Sakhalin Island. During this time, we have demonstrated our in-depth asset knowledge and technical solutions, which strongly position us to deliver this contract across their portfolio of assets.

“Our global expertise in brownfield engineering combined with our commitment to developing the capabilities of our 200-strong workforce on Sakhalin Island enables us to successfully provide efficient and effective services that add value for our client."