World’s biggest natural gas fields

Natural gas is a naturally occurring hydrocarbon gas mixture formed as a result of exposure of layers of decomposing plant and animal matter to intense heat and pressure under the surface of the Earth over millions of years. More than two-thirds of the world's total proven natural gas reserves are located in ten countries.

Found in deep underground rock formations, natural gas is often discovered near petroleum reserves. Russia, Iran, Qatar, the US and Saudi Arabia are the major natural gas reserves holding countries. Natural gas that can be easily extracted from the ground is conventional gas. On the other hand, natural gas that is difficult to extract is called as unconventional gas.

Here is the list of world’s biggest natural gas fields:

South Pars/North Field: It is a natural-gas condensate field located in the Persian Gulf. Iran and Qatar share the ownership of the field. While Iran calls the field as South Pars, Qatar calls it as North Field. North Field covers 6,000km2 in water depths of about 65m and contains estimated recoverable gas reserves of 900 trillion cubic feet (tcf). South Pars holds 635tcf of estimated recoverable gas reserves. The development of the offshore gas field Pars, occupying an area of 3,700km2, will be carried out in 24 phases. South Pars field is expected to produce 27.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day when all its development phases are completed.

Image: Horizon of Persian Gulf in South Pars Area. Photo courtesy of Alireza824/Wikipedia.

Urengoy gas field: Discovered in 1966, it is located in the northern West Siberia Basin. The initial gas reserves of the field stood at 10.9 trillion cubic meters. Gas production from the Urengoy field was started in 1978. As of late 2015, the field’s output was in excess of 6.7 trillion cubic meters, according to Gazprom website. It is one of three main natural gas fields in Siberia, which contribute to nearly 45% of Russia’s natural gas reserves. Currently, the prospects of the field prospects depend on the development of Achimov deposits, which are hard to reach and situated at depths of some 4,000 meters. In 2003, Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, and Wintershall Holding had set up the Achimgaz joint venture to develop the first pilot block of the Achimov deposits. The block started commercial production in 2011.

Yamburg gas field: Currently operated by Gazprom dobycha Yamburg, a subsidiary of Gazprom, it is the third largest natural gas field in the world. It is located in the Tazovsky and Nadymsky districts in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Tyumen Oblast, Russia. The field is divided into the Yamburgskaya, Kharvutinskaya and Aneryakhinskaya areas. It is estimated to have reserves of 8.2 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.

Hassi R'Mel gas field: Located near Hassi R'Mel village, south of Algiers, it is considered as the largest gas field in Algeria. Gas produced from the field is transported to coastal cities of Arzew, Algiers, and Skikda. Aiming stable production from the field, Algeria’s state energy firm Sonatrach announced an investmnet of $2bn in the Hassi R'Mel gas field in November 2017, Reuters reported. The field accounts for 60% of the country’s gas production. The field’s output stands in the range of 190 and 210 million cubic metre per day.

Shtokman gas field: It is a Russian-controlled gas development in the centre of the Russian sector of the Barents Sea, about 370 miles (500km) north of the Kola Peninsula. The field’s reserves are estimated at 3.8 trillion cubic metres of natural gas and about 37m tonnes of gas condensate. In 2008, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) called Shtokman Development Company, was set up for the development the field.

Galkynysh gas field: Discovered in 2006, Galkynysh Gas Fieldwas formerly known as South Yoloten. Located 75km south-east of the provincial capital Mary in Turkmenistan and about 400km south-east of the capital Ashgabat, the field is estimated to hold gas reserves of more than 14 trillion cubic metres. It is a cluster of gas fields which include South Iolotan, Osman, Minara and Yashlar. State Consern (SC) Turkmengas, the state-owned National Gas Company of Turkmenistan, owns the field. After the completion of the first phase development, the field started production in September 2013. Petrofac was the front end engineering design (FEED) contractor for the field.

Image: Zapolyarnoye gas field, gas treatment installation. Photo courtesy of Russian Federation Government/Wikipedia.

Zapolyarnoye gas field: It is located 220km away from Novy Urengoy, in the southern Taz District of Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area, Russia. It is spread over an area of 8,745ha. The length and width of the field are 50km and 30km respectively. The field is owned and operated by the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom. Initial reserves of the Zapolyarnoye field were estimated to be 3.5 trillion m³ of gas and 60 million tonnes of gas condensate. Production from the field touched the trillion cubic metres mark in December 2012.