World’s biggest offshore oil fields

Crude oil is a fossil fuel that is found in geological formations beneath the Earth's surface. But a rapid growth in demand for oil across the world has led to the exploration of oil reserves in offshore sites. The introduction of new technologies has greatly helped in the discovery of many offshore oil fields.

Various types of drilling rigs are used for the exploration of offshore oil. Fixed platform rig is one of the most commonly used rigs for offshore oil drilling. As the name suggests, this type of drilling rigs sit on a fixed structure that is installed at a well site. Barge rig, jackup rig and submersible rig are the other types of drilling rigs deployed for offshore drilling.

Currently, oil accounts for a third of global energy consumption. More than half of the world oil is consumed by ten countries, with the US leading the chart. In 2016, global oil consumption growth averaged 1.6 million barrels of oil per day (mbd) for the second successive year, with China and India showing the largest increments, according to BP Statistical Review of World Energy June 2017.

Here is the list of world’s biggest offshore oil fields:

Safaniya oil field: Located in the Persian Gulf, Saudi Arabia, the field is owned and operated by Saudi Aramco. The field is estimated to hold total reserves of 37 billion barrels of oil reserves. Discovered in 1951, production from the Safaniya offshore oil field was started in 1957. The field’s production capacity is between 1 and 1.5 million barrels of heavy crude oil a day. In November 2017, McDermott Middle East had secured a contract for engineering, procurement, construction and installation of 10 new Slipover Platforms in the South Safaniya Field to enhance oil production. Under the Safaniya Master Plan, Saudi Aramco planned to expand and upgrade of the offshore field.

Upper Zakum oil field: Located 84km north-west of Abu Dhabi Islands, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the field was discovered in 1963. It is owned by Zakum Development Company (ZADCO), a joint venture of ADNOC (60%) acting as the operator, ExxonMobil (28%) and Japan Oil Development Company (Jodco-12%), a wholly owned subsidiary of INPEX. The total oil in place of the Upper Zakum oil field is estimated to be around 50 billion barrels. In November 2017, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) announced plans to increase production from the field to 1 million million barrels per day by 2024. Covering an area of 1,200km², the shallow-water oilfield comprises around 450 wells extending approximately 7,000ft to 8,000ft below the earth’s surface.

Image: The Upper Zakum oil field was discovered in 1963. Photo courtesy of num_skyman/Freedigitalphotos.net.

Manifa oil field: Discovered in 1957, the field is located south-east of the Safaniya field in Persian Gulf, Saudi Arabia. The offshore oilfield consists of rigs on manmade islands connected by 41km of causeways and bridges over the Gulf. The field has an estimated oil reserve of 11 billion barrels. It lies both onshore and offshore under a relatively shallow 15 meters of water, Saudi Aramco said on its website. The field was developed in two phases. Manifa No. 1, a wildcat well, was the discovery well of the Manifa field. It was brought onstream in 1964 with facilities capable of handling 125,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd). In 1984, the field saw production halt due to a decline in crude oil prices. The field underwent redevelopment after an increase in global demand for oil in 2005. In July 2017, Reuters reported that the field had a production capacity of 900,000 barrels per day.

Kashagan oil field: Located 80km south-east of Atyrau in the North Caspian Sea, Kazakhstan, the Kashagan oil field was discovered in 2000. The oilfield commenced production in September 2013. The giant oil field, which is operated by North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), holds about 9-13 billion barrels of recoverable oil. NCOC is made up of seven national and international oil companies. These include KazMunayGas (16.87%), Eni (16.81%), ExxonMobil (16.81%), Shell (16.81%), Total (16.81%), PetroChina (8.33%) and Inpex North Caspian Sea (7.56%). The field has seen stable production since October 2016. Under the ongoing phase I development, also called as the Experimental Program, oil production at the Kashagan field is planned to be increased to 370,000 barrels per day.

Image: Kashagan Oil Field, Kazakhstan July 14, 2016. Photo courtesy of Planet Labs, Inc./ Wikipedia.

Lula field: Discovered by a consortium led by Petrobras in 2007, the Lula field is a major pre-salt oil discovery in the Santos Basin, Brazil. In October 2010, the Lula pilot production project became the first definitive system to go on-stream in the Santos Basin pre-salt cluster, Petrobras stated on its website. It is the largest oil producing field in Brazil. In May 2017, Petrobras and partners commenced deep-water production at the FPSO P-66 in Lula South. While Petrobras is the operator of the Lula oil field located in the BM-S-11 block with 65% stake, Shell and Galp through its subsidiary Petrogal Brasil hold 25% and 10% stake, respectively. Positioned in water depth of 2,150m, the FPSO P-66 currently has the ability to process up to 150,000-barrels of oil.