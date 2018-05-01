Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Exploration & Development News

Ziyen Energy acquires two new oil assets in Indiana, US

Published 01 May 2018

Ziyen said that its energy division has acquired two additional oil leases from undisclosed buyers in the Illinois basin in Indiana to take its corporate total to 13 in aggregate.

Ziyen oil intelligence director Shane Fraser said: “We are extremely proud to announce, that after a lot of hard and diligent work, we have acquired two more strategic oil leases. These leases have amazing potential, and they are both adjacent to the 'Big Bill’ lease. One is a 74 acre tract and the other is an 11 acre tract.

“While both have enormous potential in and of themselves, it is very important to note that both of these leases are strategically placed relative to the rest of our assets. As we prepare for production, Ziyen’s strategic footprint is growing in the absolute right way.”

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy industry professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters. 

Celebrating 50 years since 1969, OTC’s flagship conference is held annually at NRG Park (formerly Reliant Park) in Houston. OTC has expanded technically and globally with the Arctic Technology Conference, OTC Brasil and OTC Asia.

Ziyen CEO Alastair Caithness, CEO, who will be participating this week in the Offshore Technology Conference, said: “I could not be more pleased with our execution. Our strategy is unfolding perfectly and on plan. In addition, today’s Houston conference is the biggest oil show in the world. This conference represents the best platform to announce these two latest oil acquisitions.

“This show is now in its 50th year, but importantly this is the first year for Ziyen Energy, and we are excited for an extremely productive week! As a Scottish-American Company focused on domestic US oil and renewable energy production, this meeting is exactly the right venue for Ziyen.”

Source: Company Press Release.

